Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast FC: How And Where To Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage

Sunil Chhetri will be the star attraction as his Bengaluru FC look to start off on a winning note in the ISL 2022-23 season.

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri will be the key player in this fixture.
Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri will be the key player in this fixture. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:30 pm

The current Durand Cup champions, Bengaluru FC will kick things off in their Indian Super League (ISL) sojourn as they take on NorthEast FC at the Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, on Saturday. Bengaluru will bank upon their influential skipper, Sunil Chhetri to get the most out of the game as they look to start off on a winning note.

Bengaluru FC boast a host of ISL veterans like Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das and Hira Mondal too, who could add some much-needed experience to the team. However, it's exactly the opposite for The Highlanders as they possess an average age of just 26.2 years. 

Here's all you need to know about the ISL fixture:

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The high-octane fixture between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

You can catch all the action on the Star Sports Network in India. Plus, you can also stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC start?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC kicks-off at 7:30 pm IST.

