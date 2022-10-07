Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast FC: How And Where To Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage

The current Durand Cup champions, Bengaluru FC will kick things off in their Indian Super League (ISL) sojourn as they take on NorthEast FC at the Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, on Saturday. Bengaluru will bank upon their influential skipper, Sunil Chhetri to get the most out of the game as they look to start off on a winning note.



Bengaluru FC boast a host of ISL veterans like Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das and Hira Mondal too, who could add some much-needed experience to the team. However, it's exactly the opposite for The Highlanders as they possess an average age of just 26.2 years.



Here's all you need to know about the ISL fixture:

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The high-octane fixture between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

You can catch all the action on the Star Sports Network in India. Plus, you can also stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC start?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC kicks-off at 7:30 pm IST.