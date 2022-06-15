Live Streaming Of Bangladesh's Tour Of West Indies: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Series Live - Schedule, Squads

Bangladesh national cricket team's month-long tour of the West Indies starts with the first of two Test matches on Thursday (June 16) in North Sound, Antigua. A total of eight matches will be played during the tour across formats. Cricket fans can stream WI vs BAN cricket matches during the series live. (More Cricket News)

The Test series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. As things stand now, West Indies are sixth in the nine-team table with 35.71 PCT, while Bangladesh are rooted at the bottom with 16.67 PCT.

West Indies and Bangladesh continue to have two-match Test series. It will be followed by a three-match T20 Internationals series. Both the teams will look to utilise the series as preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bangladesh's tour of West Indies concludes with the ODI leg. The three-match series will not be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. But the series special importance considering the ODI World Cup in India next year. By the way, Bangladesh currently lead the 13-team table with 120 points (12 wins in 18 matches). Windies are fifth with 80 points (nine wins in 15 matches).

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Test head-to-head record

West Indies lead Bangladesh 12-4 in the Test head-to-head record. Two matches have ended in draws. In the last five matches, Windies have a 3-2 lead.

In the Windies, Bangladesh have won two in the previous eight matches, with the first meeting ending in a draw.

West Indies and Bangladesh continue to have two-match Test series. In the previous nine series, West Indies have won seven as against Bangladesh's two. Bangladesh famously won 2-0 during the tour of 2009-2010.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20I head-to-head record

The two teams have met 13 times in the shortest format of the game with the Windies leading Bangladesh 7-5 in the head-to-head record. A match in 2014 at Warner Park (Basseterre, St Kitts) has ended as no result. In the last five meetings, Windies lead 3-2, including the latest two. Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I in West Indies in three attempts.

West Indies and Bangladesh used to play one-off T20I matches initially, but it's now a three-match affair. In the last two three-match series, they shared the honours 1-1. In 2018, Windies won 2-1 at home, while Bangladesh won 2-1 at home in 2018.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, ODI head-to-head record

West Indies and Bangladesh have met 41 times in ODIs, with the former leading the head-to-head record 21-18. There were two no results, but Bangladesh have been on a roll in this particualr fixture, winning the most recent eight matches. Windies last beat Bangladesh in 2018. In West Indies, the head-to-head is 8-5 in favour of the hosts. But Bangladesh won the last meeting in 2018.

The series head-to-head record is 5-5, with Bangladesh winning the last three. In the West Indies, it's 2-2, with Bangladesh winning 2-1 in 2018.

How to watch Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022?

Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022 will not be televised in India. But fans in India can stream WI vs BAN cricket matches live on FanCode. Subscription required.

In Bangladesh, WI vs BAN cricket matches on Ban Tech channel. In the Caribbean, Test matches will be telecast live on SportsMax, while white-ball matches on Flow Sports. Sports Max will also provide live streaming of the series in the Caribbean.

Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022 - Complete Schedule

WI vs BAN Tests Schedule

1st Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua from June 16 to 20. Match starts 7:30 PM/10:00 AM local daily.

1st Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia from june 24 to 28. Match starts 7:30 PM/10:00 AM local daily.

WI vs BAN T20I Schedule

1st T20I at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on July 2. Match starts 11:00 PM IST/01:30 PM local.

2nd T20I at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on July 3. Match starts 11:00 PM IST/01:30 PM local.

3rd T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana on July 7. Match starts 11:00 PM IST/01:30 PM local.

WI vs BAN ODI Schedule

1st ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana on July 10. Match starts at 7:00 PM IST/09:30 AM local.

2nd ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana on July 13. Match starts at 7:00 PM IST/09:30 AM local.

3rd ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana on July 16. Match starts at 7:00 PM IST/09:30 AM local.

Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022 - Squads

Test Series

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillp, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mustafizur Rahman.

ODI Series

West Indies: TBA

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Munim Shahriar, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

T20I Series

West Indies: TBA

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Munim Shahriar, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.