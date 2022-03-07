Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match

Australia will look to repel Pakistan’s spin attack if they are to win a second straight game at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The 2013 winners got their campaign off to a winning start beating neighbours and defending champions England by 12 runs on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Australia are coming into this game after posting 310 for 3, which was powered by Rachael Haynes’ 130 at the top in Hamilton. They will now face a different test at the Bay Oval in Tauranga against a Pakistan side whose slow bowlers impressed despite a 107-run defeat to India.

The Australia women vs Pakistan women encounter can be seen live from 6:30 AM IST. Star Sports have the broadcast rights of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will live telecast the Australia women vs Pakistan women encounter from 6:30 AM IST.

Viewers can watch the Australia women vs Pakistan women live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar from 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Australia will go as favourites but anything can happen on the given day.

Against England, besides Haynes, skipper Meg Lanning also got runs for Australia while the likes of Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry too got to spend some time in the middle. Alyssa Healy would aim for a big score at the top.

As far as Australian bowling is concerned, almost everyone got wickets despite the fact they weren’t able to contain the English batters. Spinner Alana King, playing her first World Cup game, impressed with three wickets while Tahlia McGrath and Jess Jonassen bagged two wickets each.

On the other hand, the only positive for Pakistan was the trio of Anam Amin, Nida Dar and Nashra Sundhu who took a combined five Indian wickets with no going at more than 4.5 runs an over. Their batting was a big flop and against a side like Australia, the Bismah Maroof-led side would need to do something different.

Pakistan will also use the experience of vice-captain Nida, who became the first from the country to play in the Women’s Big Bash League, to gain an advantage. She turned up for Sydney Thunder in the 2019-20 season.

Head-To-Head

Australia have a stellar 12-0 record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs from a period of 1997 to 2018. In World Cups, both teams have face each other on four occasions. The last time Australia met Pakistan was in the previous edition in 2017 with the former winning by huge 159 runs.

Squads:

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner