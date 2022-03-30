Live Streaming of Australia Vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Where To Watch AUS-W Vs WI-W Live

Undefeated in the tournament so far, Australia would like to register their eighth straight win at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 when they meet giant-killers West Indies in the all-important semifinal on Wednesday at Basin Reserve in Wellington. (More Cricket News)

The AUS-W vs WI-W semifinal starts at 3.30 AM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will live telecast the Australia women vs West Indies women semifinal encounter. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the AUS-W vs WI-W match from 3:30 AM IST.

Winner of six World Cup titles, beating Australia has been unimaginable for any team in the competition. The Meg Lanning-led side have been top class in all three departments of the game and go into the tie as favourites. Australia are coming into this game after defeating Bangladesh in their final round-robin game.

On the other hand, the West Indies faced a 72-hour wait to confirm their place in the semifinals, needing South Africa to defeat India in the final group game. South Africa did just that, bringing up the win off the final ball of the match.

West Indies are coming into the semifinals after winning three of their seven games. However, the washout against South Africa gave then a point that proved to be decisive. The West Indies reached the final of the 2013 edition, where they came up against Australia again.

Team News

Australia: Australia suffered a major blow when Lanning informed that they will be missing Ellyse Perry against West Indies as the star all-rounder failed to recover in time from back spasms that kept her out of the final group game against Bangladesh. No replacement has been announced.

West Indies: The Caribbeans too will miss Afy Fletcher against Australia after she tested positive for COVID-19. She is undergoing isolation and all-rounder Mandy Mangru has been approved as a replacement. Mangru has played a solitary ODI for the West Indies against South Africa.

Head-To-Head

Australia have met West Indies 14 times in ODIs winning in 13 of them. Only once Australia have lost to West India.

Squads

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Mandy Mangru, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser.