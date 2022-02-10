Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka: Full Schedule, Squads And How To Watch

Three months after winning their maiden ICC T20 World Cup, Australia will formally start their preparations for the title defence with a home series against Sri Lanka. The 2022 edition of the men's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November. (More Cricket News)

The AUS Vs SL cricket series starts February 11 and concludes on February 20 with the fifth and final match. Here's all you need to know about Sri Lanka's tour of Australia 2022:

The Series

After the Ashes, Australia were supposed to host New Zealand for a limited-overs series featuring three ODIs and one T20I, starting January 30. But the series stands postponed due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions in New Zealand. The only T20I was supposed to be a replay of the Dubai final. For the same reason, New Zealand's tour of Australia for a three-match T20Is in March was also cancelled.

For Sri Lanka, the tour of Australia presents a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Their fortunes have dipped significantly in the recent past and were in fact made to play the qualifiers for the 2021 T20 World Cup. They eventually finished fourth in Group 1 of the Super 12 behind England, Australia and South Africa. It's a fresh start for the 2014 champions.

The Teams

Australia have named Daniel Sams and Josh Inglis in the squad. Sams is a last-minute sub for Travis Head, who will miss the first three matches to play in a Sheffield Shield match for South Australia. Also, for the series opener, Aussies have made two changes to the team which beat New Zealand in the Dubai final. David Warner, the World Cup MVP, has been rested and Ben McDermott will open with skipper Aaron Finch. And the player of the World Cup final, Mitchell Marsh has given way for Josh Inglis.

Also, Aussies have named their playing XI for the series opener: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka will have the services of Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis, whose one-year bans were revoked earlier this month. But most importantly, the 2009 and 2012 World Cup runners-up will have legendary Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach during the tour.

The series will be overshadowed, upto some extent, by the controversial stepping down of head coach Justin Langer, who guided the Aussies to their maiden T20 World Cup win in November.

Head-to-head record

Australia and Sri Lanka have met 17 times in T20Is with the first-ever clash in 2007. Australia lead the head-to-head record 9-8. Aussies have won the last five meetings, including their four victories at home, stretching back to 2007. Sri Lanka's last win against Australia was on February 19, 2017 in Geelong. In Australia, Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record 5-4.

How to watch - TV channels and live streaming platforms

Sony Sports Network will provide live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka cricket series. Channels are Sony Six/HD, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 in India and the subcontinent. Live streaming of the AUS vs SL cricket series will be available on SonyLiv (both website and App).

Schedule

1st T20I: February 11 (Friday) at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Match starts 1:40 PM IST/7:10 PM local

2nd T20I: February 13 (Sunday) at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Match starts 1:40 PM IST/7:10 PM local

3rd T20I: February 15 (Tuesday) at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Match starts 1:40 PM IST/7:10 PM local

4th T20I: February 18 (Friday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Match starts 1:40 PM IST/7:10 PM local

5th T20I: February 20 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Match starts 11:40 AM IST/5:10 PM local

Squads

Australia : Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.