Justin Langer Resigns As Head Coach Of Australian Cricket Team

Weeks after guiding the Aussies to a dominating 4-0 Ashes 2021-22 series win against England, Justin Langer has resigned as the head coach of the Australian men's national cricket team. (More Cricket News)

Langer, 51, tendered his resignation to Cricket Australia and will step down as the head coach with immediate effect. The former opening batter announced his decision on Saturday (February 5) through his management firm, DSEG.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as of the Australian men's cricket team," the statement said. "The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Langer's manager James Henderson confirmed the development and was quoted as saying: "As a player, Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash," Henderson wrote in a tweet.

As a player Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash. Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018. https://t.co/YWhAWy0awZ — James Henderson (@jahenderson63) February 5, 2022

"Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018."

Langer succeeded Darren Lehmann in May 2018 in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering controversy. In his fist stint, Australia thrashed 5-0 in an ODI series in England.

He also led the Aussies to their maiden T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand in the final. But they failed to make the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

It's widely reported that Langer has had a fractured relationship with some of the players in the national set-up and their views have played a big part in his resignation.

It's also reported that the new Test captain Pat Cummins and limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch failed to endorse Langer publicly.

Langer's contract was due to end in June.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that Langer was “offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept.”

It also said assistant coach Andrew McDonald had been appointed interim head coach.

McDonald and Michael Di Venuto, former England coach Trevor Bayliss and Ponting have been mentioned as potential replacements.

In England, head coach Chris Silverwood stepped down from his role in the wake of the Ashes debacle, following managing director Ashley Giles out. Graham Thorpe also left as an assistant coach on Friday.

A couple of days back, legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy had claimed that Cricket Australia will renew Langer's contract because if they sack him after his successful stint, it will make the game look "stupid".

"Gee, there's going to have to be some big explanations from Pat Cummins, from Aaron Finch, from Steve Smith, and these senior players who have voiced their feelings," Healy had said.

"I don't know which way (they voiced their feelings), but it seems like they're not on board, or they weren't, but from all reports they got on board and they got winning again.

"So, cricket will look stupid (if Langer doesn't get renewed), the powerbrokers will look stupid that means," he added.

Meanwhile, Australia on Friday confirmed the tour of Pakistan, their first since 1998. The 2022 tour, which comprises three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I, starts March 4 with the first Test at Rawalpindi.