Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Live Streaming, Manchester City Vs Brentford - When And Where To Watch Premier League 2021-22 Match

Manchester City are coming into this match on the back of a win over Fulham in the FC Cup 2021-22 fourth round. City sit atop the Premier League table.

Manchester City's Phil Foden during the training session ahead of their tie against Brentford. Twitter (ManCity)

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:07 pm

Brentford will be looking to break their winless streak when they visit leaders Manchester City in the Premier League 2021-22 on Thursday. The Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22 game starts at 1:15 AM IST on Thursday. (More Football News)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City returned from the winter break with a thumping win over Fulham in the FA Cup 2021-22 fourth round and are nine points clear at the top of Premier League 2021-22. Brentford are currently eight points clear of the relegation zone and have lost their last four Premier League games.

Star Sports in India have the telecast rights of the Manchester City vs Brentford match. The Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 game, can be seen on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD from 1:15 AM IST on Thursday.

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 game, at 1:15 AM IST on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has stated Christian Eriksen, who is seeking a return to top-flight football following a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2022 clash against Finland last year, will not be playing against Manchester City.

Eriksen has already started training with his new teammates but Frank doesn't want to rush with him. "One thing is for sure; he’ll not play against Manchester City. We’ll take it day by day," he said. 

"If we go there and get something it’ll be one of the biggest surprises in this year’s Premier League. Manchester City are the clear number one in the league, playing some brilliant football and having a fantastic season," Frank said.

Team News

Gabriel Jesus is a doubtful starter for Manchester City due to a muscular injury while Cole Palmer has been ruled out already.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa are available for selection against Manchester City after recovering from COVID-19. Mathias Jorgensen, Tarique Fosu and Julian Jeanvier are absent.

Head-To-Head

Both Manchester City and Brentford have met just once in the Premier League, which was earlier in the season. Manchester City won that game away from home.

