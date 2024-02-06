Hello and Welcome!
India take on South Africa in the penultimate round of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, knowing that a win would put them within touching distance of retaining the world title. India are the reigning and record champions, having won the competition five times in history.
Later in the day, Jordan play South Korea in the first of two AFC Asian Cup 2023 semi-finals, with the victor of the bout moving on to the final to battle either Qatar or IR Iran.
Meanwhile, reaction from India's second Test win over England continues to fly in, while team news for the third Test is likely to be revealed shortly.
Follow this space for all the live updates from the world of sports. (Cricket News | Football News)
AUS Bowl WI Out For 86
Continuing their dominance in the ODI series, Australia have bowled West Indies out for a lowly 86 in the third and final ODI in Canberra. Medium pacer Xavier Bartlett did the bulk of the damage, scalping four wickets for just 21 runs. The Aussies have already clinched the series 2-0.
Skier Sofia Goggia Crashes In Training, Breaks 2 Bones
PL: Man City Beat Brentford
Phil Foden grabbed the spotlight from fit-again Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne by scoring a hat trick in a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Brentford that moved the champions two points behind Liverpool in a congested English Premier League summit, Associated Press reports. Foden led City’s recovery after Neal Maupay’s 21st-minute goal against the run of play for the hosts.
The England midfielder equalized in first-half stoppage time by pouncing on a poor defensive clearance, headed home the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, and completed his second career hat trick in the 70th with a piercing run and composed finish.