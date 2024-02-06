Uday Sharan | India U-19 Captain : We'll bowl first. There is usually something going on in the morning, and this is a new wicket for us. We always wanted to bowl first; but, we lost the toss a few occasions, so we have always had to bat. We are well prepared; the pressure and outside noise do not disturb us. We merely want to fulfil our ideas.

Juan James | South Africa U-19 Captain : I would have wanted to bowl first as well. I just want the lads to enjoy themselves. We are confident in our ability to beat them since we have done so twice. One change for us.