Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the first semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, featuring defending champions India and hosts South Africa. Uday Saharan and Co have had a spotless campaign so far, and will be eyeing yet another final appearance at the biennial event. As for the Proteas, this is a chance to bank on home support and update the title favourites with a strong display. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs RSA match in Benoni here. (Streaming | Key Battles)
Saumy Pandey Introduced In Attack!
India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament Saumy Pandey was introduced late into the attack and came to bowl the 13th over after Murugan Abhishek and Arshin Kulkarni. However, he conceded two runs off his first over. India U-19 team is in search of another breakthrough.
RSA U-19 - 63/2 (13)
Limbani Gets Another!
Pitched fuller on the outer, with a hint of inward seam movement. Good enough to beat David Teeger, who inside edges it back onto his middle stump. Raj Limbani is on a roll right now!
RSA U-19 - 47/2 (9)
Limbani Gets Stolk!
Steve Stolk was shuffling inward, while Limbani continued pushing it wider. This was back of a length and wide, tempting Stolk into a cut shot, and the ball finds an edge and goes through to the keeper. India strikes early!
RSA U-19 - 23/1 (5)
Limbani Bowls First Over!
Young pacer Raj Limbani opened the bowling attack from Indian side and conceded just one run in his opening over. Steve Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorius are opening the batting for South Africa.
RSA U-19 - 1/0 (1)
Pitch Report
Long hit down the ground (82m), although the leg side boundary is 67m. Not shocked to see India bowl first; they did so in the series preceding the World Cup. The surface is fairly dry, and pacers have performed well on this track. There is a bit more grass between 6 and 8 metres. India must ensure that South Africa does not get off to a quick start and take advantage of the available conditions.
Captain Speak
: We'll bowl first. There is usually something going on in the morning, and this is a new wicket for us. We always wanted to bowl first; but, we lost the toss a few occasions, so we have always had to bat. We are well prepared; the pressure and outside noise do not disturb us. We merely want to fulfil our ideas.
: I would have wanted to bowl first as well. I just want the lads to enjoy themselves. We are confident in our ability to beat them since we have done so twice. One change for us.
Toss Update
India U19 have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
Preview
With five wins from as many games, India are unbeaten and have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament so far. They have defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, USA, New Zealand and Nepal along the way and not even broken a sweat to do it. They will be expecting the in-form players - top-order batter Musheer Khan and left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey - to deliver the goods in the crunch encounter.
South Africa, on the other hand, lost to England in a rain-curtailed game. But that was the only blemish in their otherwise strong campaign so far. Juan James' team has set aside West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and will be eager to account for the Boys In Blue too.
Squads
India U-19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.
South Africa U-19: David Teeger, Juan James (c), Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma.