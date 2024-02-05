After 38 games and a fortnight of roller-coaster action, the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 is finally into its knockout stage. The 16 teams took each other on in the group phase and 12 of them proceeded to the Super Sixes. We are now down to the last four who will clash in two semi-finals. The first one features defending champions India and hosts South Africa in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. (More Cricket News)

India have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament so far and head into the semi-final unbeaten. They have defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, USA, New Zealand and Nepal along the way and not even broken a sweat to do it.