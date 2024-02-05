After 38 games and a fortnight of roller-coaster action, the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 is finally into its knockout stage. The 16 teams took each other on in the group phase and 12 of them proceeded to the Super Sixes. We are now down to the last four who will clash in two semi-finals. The first one features defending champions India and hosts South Africa in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. (More Cricket News)
India have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament so far and head into the semi-final unbeaten. They have defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, USA, New Zealand and Nepal along the way and not even broken a sweat to do it.
South Africa, on the other hand, lost to England in a rain-curtailed game. But that was the only blemish in their otherwise strong campaign so far. Juan James' team has set aside West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and will be eager to account for title favourites India too.
Squads
India U-19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.
South Africa U-19: David Teeger, Juan James (c), Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma.
Let's take a look at three key battles that could shape the outcome of the India vs South Africa, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final
Musheer Khan Vs Kwena Maphaka
In terms of current form, this duel involves the very best. Batting all-rounder Musheer Khan and seamer Kwena Maphaka have undoubtedly been the brightest stars for their respective teams in the World Cup so far. With two tons and a half-century, Musheer has amassed 334 runs while Maphaka has scalped 18 wickets, including a lethal six-for in the Proteas' previous game against Sri Lanka. How Musheer, the brother of India's latest Test recruit Sarfaraz Khan, tackles Maphaka with the new ball could set the tone for the encounter.
Uday Saharan Vs Riley Norton
India skipper Uday Saharan has looked in great touch through the tournament. He has hit two half-centuries, and got starts and scored 30-plus runs each time he has walked out to bat. And with a century against Nepal in the previous game, Uday is perhaps peaking at the right time too. To play a captain's innings in the semi-final, he will have to contend with the medium pace of Riley Norton, who has picked up 11 wickets in the four games he has played so far. If Norton picks up Uday early, it could expose India's lower middle-order to trouble, while if Uday fires, India will be set for a tall total.
Saumy Pandey Vs Steve Stolk
The left-arm spin of Saumy Pandey has bamboozled batter after batter in the competition. He has bagged 16 wickets at an astonishing average of 6.62 and stifled the run scoring too. India's best bowler in this edition of the World Cup by far, Saumy will look to make inroads and keep things quiet again. But it might be a daunting task against hard-hitting Proteas opener Steve Stolk, who smoked a half-century off just 13 balls against Scotland and can be destructive at the top of the order against Saumy's spin.