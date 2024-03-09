Sports

World Sports Live: Bangladesh Up Against Sri Lanka In Series-Deciding 3rd T20I

India's ace doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as well as singles hope Lakshya Sen will be in French Open badminton semi-finals action, and Afghanistan will face Ireland in the second ODI in Sharjah. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports on Saturday, March 9, 2024 here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Bangladesh celebrate a Sri Lankan wicket during the second T20I in Sylhet. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket

World Sports Live Updates, March 9, 2024 

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. There are enough and more key fixtures across arenas to keep you hooked. The Indian men's cricket team will look to pile on the misery for England on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. Bangladesh will be eager to follow up their win in the second T20I with a series-clinching victory in Sylhet against Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will be up against Ireland in the second ODI of their three-match series in Sharjah. In badminton, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will take the court for their respective French Open semi-finals. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports on Saturday, March 9, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)

