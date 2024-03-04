Sports

World Sports Live: Bangladesh To Meet Sri Lanka In 1st T20I; Carlos Alcaraz Beats Rafael Nadal In Exhibition Match

Bangladesh host Sri Lanka for the first T20I in Sylhet and Royal Challengers Bangalore take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Later in the night, Arsenal are up against Sheffield United in the English Premier League. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world for today, March 4, 2024 here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Captains Wanindu Hasaranga (left) and Najmul Hossain Shanto pose with the trophy ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I series in Sylhet. X/Sri Lanka Cricket

World Sports Blog Live Updates, March 4

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Third-placed Arsenal are set to face Sheffield United in the English Premier League and Hyderabad FC will take on NorthEast United in the Indian Super League. In cricket, Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for the first T20I in Sylhet and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will take on UP Warriors in match 11 of Women's Premier League 2024. Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-finals proceed into Day 3, with the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh Vs Vidarbha matches interestingly poised. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Monday, March 4, 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Pickleball To Have World Series

A fusion of tennis, table tennis and badminton that has taken the USA by storm, pickleball is set to have its own World Series, comprising six major events every year and featuring players from across the globe including India, PTI reports. "In the first year, the Pickleball World Series will comprise 64 players in the individual format and six teams comprising four players each, from the US and the rest of the world, including India - which is the rising hotspot for pickleball," a statement from the organizers read.

IPL: Devon Conway Ruled Out Until May

In what will come as a setback to the Chennai Super Kings, their reliable Kiwi opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of action at least until May. A thumb injury the southpaw suffered during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia will require surgery, that will sideline him for a minimum of eight weeks. Conway will most likely not be available for more than half the duration of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, which starts on March 22 and is expected to end in May.

Rafael Nadal Dazzles In Return Despite Loss 

Back on the circuit after nearly two months, Rafael Nadal showed little discomfort in his closely-contested exhibition match against fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal eventually lost 6-3, 4-6, 12-14 but dished out some trademark winners to delight the crowd. Nadal was making his comeback after sustaining an injury in Brisbane International in January, which ruled him out of the Australian Open. Before that, the tennis titan had been away for almost a year due to a hip injury. But the exhibition match is a good sign for tennis lovers. Check out his most eye-catching winner in the video below.

Serie A: Napoli Beat Juventus

Earlier in the day, Napoli followed up their 6-1 thrashing of Sassuolo with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Juventus in Serie A. Giacomo Raspadori scored the winner in the 88th minute at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona by redirecting in the rebound of a penalty kick from Victor Osimhen. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli ahead with an expert volley late in the first half. Then Federico Chiesa equalized with an angled shot midway through the second half.

