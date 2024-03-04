In what will come as a setback to the Chennai Super Kings, their reliable Kiwi opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of action at least until May. A thumb injury the southpaw suffered during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia will require surgery, that will sideline him for a minimum of eight weeks. Conway will most likely not be available for more than half the duration of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, which starts on March 22 and is expected to end in May.