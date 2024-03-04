UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are set to host UP Warriorz for this season's last game in Bengaluru on Monday. Bangalore lost their last game against Mumbai Indians Women by seven wickets and UP Warriorz are riding a huge win against Gujarat Giants. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
As the Bengaluru leg will end with Monday's match, RCB will complete their five matches. These two teams also met each other in match 2 of the WPL where the hosts registered a last-ball victory of two runs. The game also gave RCB their first home win and they must be eyeing to finish the home leg with a victory as well.
Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz have Grace Harris who is currently holding the orange cap and Kiran Navgire who played a match-winning knock in their second match. Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma are also coming back to track after a horrible start.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Danielle Wyatt, Gouher Sultana, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh
As the much-awaited match will be unfolded on Monday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, three key player battles are worth looking out for:
1. Alyssa Healy vs Georgia Wareham
Alyssa Healy is yet to touch her best form in the tournament but a match-winning knock is not away as the captain can't keep herself away from the action. She will be the key factor for UPW's success against RCB on Monday and Georgia Wareham can stop her with her spin bowling. She must know some weak zones of her Aussie captain.
2. Smriti Mandhana vs Sophie Ecclestone
Smriti Mandhana played a fabulous knock in the game against Delhi Capitals and also hit her maiden WPL fifty. She is giving a tremendous start to the innings along with Sophie Devine. The left-arm English orthodox Sophie Ecclestone has been successful with her bowling in WPL 2024. She has also come to bowl in powerplays and Mandhana likes to take on against spinners. She may take a chance against her and the opportunity might be created.
3. Ellyse Perry vs Chamari Athapaththu
After missing a game against Delhi Capitals, Ellyse Perry was included in the squad against Mumbai Indians and she made 44 not out to take RCB to a respectable total. Chamari Athapaththu has a good bowling action and she likes to bowl after powerplays. Perry likes to go big against spinners and she might create some problems for her.