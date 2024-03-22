Sports

Sports World LIVE: CSK Vs RCB In IPL 2024 Opener; BAN Vs SL In 1st Test Action

Greetings to everyone and welcome to the live sports coverage from Friday, March 22, 2024. The much-awaited Indian Premier League 2024 kicks-off with the big one as Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. Elsewhere, Bangladesh are in Test match action against Sri Lanka starting with the 1st Test. England women take on New Zealand women in the 2nd T20IW. In football, post-match reaction to India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying match to Afghanistan. Tennis action continues with the Miami Open 2024. Get all the live updates and news from the world of sports from March 22, 2024, right here