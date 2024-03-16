World Sports Live: Lakshya Sen Enters Semi-Finals Of All England Badminton Championships

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sports news and events from across the globe for Saturday, 16 March 2024. Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the All England Badminton Championships 2024 after beating Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in a close encounter. In the Pakistan Super League 2024, eliminator 2 will see Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United clash with Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi for the coveted seat in the final. In the FA Cup quarterfinals, Man City will take on Newcastle and Coventry will face Wolves. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on world sports for Saturday, 16 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)