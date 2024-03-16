Sports

World Sports Live: Lakshya Sen Enters Semi-Finals Of All England Badminton Championships

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in the quarter-finals of the All England Badminton Championships 2024 to enter the semifinals. In the FA Cup quarter-finals, Manchester City will face Newcastle and Wolves take on Coventry. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on world sports for Saturday, 16 March 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 15, 2024
Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen enters the semifinals of the All England Badminton Championships 2024. Photo: X/ @BAI_Media

World Sports Live Blog, Saturday, March 16, 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sports news and events from across the globe for Saturday, 16 March 2024. Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the All England Badminton Championships 2024 after beating Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in a close encounter. In the Pakistan Super League 2024, eliminator 2 will see Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United clash with Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi for the coveted seat in the final. In the FA Cup quarterfinals, Man City will take on Newcastle and Coventry will face Wolves. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on world sports for Saturday, 16 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

ALL England Badminton Championships: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals

