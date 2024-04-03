Sports

Sports World Live: Arsenal, Manchester City In EPL Action; SL Near Victory Vs BAN

Sporting action takes shape for April 3, 2024 starting with football as English Premier League returns for midweek action. The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are in action as they look to hunt down Liverpool for the top spot in the table. In America, the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals kick-start. In cricket, Sri Lanka are on the verge of victory over Bangladesh in the 2nd Test whereas in IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals. All the build-up to the fourth race of the season at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix that starts from April 5. Follow all the live updates from the sports world right here