Sports

Sports World LIVE: Inter Milan Stretch Lead At Top In Serie A; SL Dominate BAN In 2nd Test

Sporting action continues with a lot lined up for today, 2 April, 2024. Inter Milan have consolidated their lead at the top of Serie A with a win over Empoli. In America, the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals will begin later tonight. In ISL, third-place Odisha FC will take on Punjab. Cricketing action will see RCB hosting LSG in IPL. SL will look to clean sweep the two-match Test series against Bangladesh while Bangladeshi women will be up against Australia in 2ndT20I. Follow all the updates from the sports world right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
1 April 2024
1 April 2024
Inter Milan players celebrate after goal X/inter_en

Serie A: Inter Milan Go 14 Points Clear At Top

Advertisement

Sports World, Live, April 2, 2024

Sporting action continues with a lot lined up for today, 2 April, 2024. Inter Milan have consolidated their lead at the top of Serie A with a win over Empoli. In America, the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals will begin later tonight. In ISL, third-place Odisha FC will take on Punjab. Cricketing action will see RCB hosting LSG in IPL. SL will look to clean sweep the two-match Test series against Bangladesh while Bangladeshi women will be up against Australia in 2ndT20I. Follow all the updates from the sports world right here

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World: Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Olympics; Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To ISL League Shield - As It Happened
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning