Sports

Sports World LIVE: Inter Milan Stretch Lead At Top In Serie A; SL Dominate BAN In 2nd Test

Sporting action continues with a lot lined up for today, 2 April, 2024. Inter Milan have consolidated their lead at the top of Serie A with a win over Empoli. In America, the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals will begin later tonight. In ISL, third-place Odisha FC will take on Punjab. Cricketing action will see RCB hosting LSG in IPL. SL will look to clean sweep the two-match Test series against Bangladesh while Bangladeshi women will be up against Australia in 2ndT20I. Follow all the updates from the sports world right here