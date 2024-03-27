Sports

Sports World Live: Carlos Alcaraz In Miami Open 2024 Quarter-Final; Women's UCL Action

Welcome to the live sports coverage for today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Cricket is all about the Indian Premier League 2024 as Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians. Elsewhere, lots of T20W action as England Women's are in action against New Zealand Women whereas South Africa Women take on Sri Lanka Women. In ODIs, Australia Women take on a battered Bangladesh in the third ODI. In football, women's UCL kicks-off with the second leg of the quarter-final. In tennis, Miami Open 2024 sees top stars in quarter-final action too. Get all the live scores and updates from today, March 27, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
26 March 2024
26 March 2024
Carlos Alcaraz is in action at the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament. AP/Gustavo Garello

International Football Friendlies

Host of international friendlies are taking place including England vs Belgium. The hosts are trailing at the break.

Advertisement

Sports World Live Blog, 27 March 2024

Welcome to the live sports blog for today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 as we look forward to the sporting action from across the globe. Cricket's biggest carnival is here with the IPL 2024 and it's match 8 that sees Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians. In football, Women's Champions League Quarter-finals sees clubs in second leg action. Tennis sees stars descend to Miami Open 2024 jostling to make it to the semi-final. Get all the live sports news and updates for March 27, 2024 right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: All 22 'Indian' Crew Aboard 'Dali' Ship Safe; 6 People Missing, President Biden Addresses Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces 7th Candidates List; Kumaraswamy May Contest From Mandya