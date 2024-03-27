Sports World Live: Carlos Alcaraz In Miami Open 2024 Quarter-Final; Women's UCL Action

International Football Friendlies
Host of international friendlies are taking place including England vs Belgium. The hosts are trailing at the break.
Sports World Live Blog, 27 March 2024
Welcome to the live sports blog for today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 as we look forward to the sporting action from across the globe. Cricket's biggest carnival is here with the IPL 2024 and it's match 8 that sees Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians. In football, Women's Champions League Quarter-finals sees clubs in second leg action. Tennis sees stars descend to Miami Open 2024 jostling to make it to the semi-final. Get all the live sports news and updates for March 27, 2024 right here. (Cricket News | Football News)