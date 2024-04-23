Sports

Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Djokovic, Bonmati Win; Nadal Feted Too - In Pics

The Spanish women's football team's first FIFA World Cup triumph last year earned two more major plaudits at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Spain were chosen world team of the year for 2023 and midfielder Aitana Bonmati was picked as the best sportswoman. Laureus rewarded Spain as the first all-female team to win the team award. Tennis titan Novak Djokovic received the sportsman of the year at the ceremony in Madrid, and all-time great American gymnast Simone Biles was given the comeback of the year award. Real Madrid forward Jude Bellingham earned the breakthrough prize, and Rafael Nadal won the sport for good award thanks to his foundation.