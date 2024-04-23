Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic poses for the media after winning "Sportsman of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
FC Barcelona's soccer player Aitana Bonmati poses for the media after winning "Sportswoman of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Spain's national soccer team players Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo and Ivana Andres pose for the media after winning "Team of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham poses for the media after winning "Breakthrough of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello pose for the media after winning "Sport for good 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew poses for the media after winning "Action sportsperson of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Spain's women's national head coach Montse Tome, left, and Real Madrid soccer player Ivana Andres pose on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, center, Maria Francisca Perello, left, and Ana Maria Parera pose on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, right, and Jelena Ristic pose on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Dutch tennis player Diede De Groot poses on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz poses on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Nadia Comaneci Olympic Gymnastics Champion poses at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
U.S. former alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo, right, and singer Ananda Marcal pose at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Spain's tennis player Garbine Muguruza poses at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Former soccer player Cafu, left, and Maria Cristina pose at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
