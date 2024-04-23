Sports

Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Djokovic, Bonmati Win; Nadal Feted Too - In Pics

The Spanish women's football team's first FIFA World Cup triumph last year earned two more major plaudits at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Spain were chosen world team of the year for 2023 and midfielder Aitana Bonmati was picked as the best sportswoman. Laureus rewarded Spain as the first all-female team to win the team award. Tennis titan Novak Djokovic received the sportsman of the year at the ceremony in Madrid, and all-time great American gymnast Simone Biles was given the comeback of the year award. Real Madrid forward Jude Bellingham earned the breakthrough prize, and Rafael Nadal won the sport for good award thanks to his foundation.

Laureus Sports Awards | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic poses for the media after winning "Sportsman of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

FC Barcelona's soccer player Aitana Bonmati poses for the media after winning "Sportswoman of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Spain's national soccer team players Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo and Ivana Andres pose for the media after winning "Team of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham poses for the media after winning "Breakthrough of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello pose for the media after winning "Sport for good 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew poses for the media after winning "Action sportsperson of the year 2024" at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Spain's women's national head coach Montse Tome, left, and Real Madrid soccer player Ivana Andres pose on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, center, Maria Francisca Perello, left, and Ana Maria Parera pose on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, right, and Jelena Ristic pose on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Dutch tennis player Diede De Groot poses on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz poses on the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Nadia Comaneci Olympic Gymnastics Champion poses at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

U.S. former alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo, right, and singer Ananda Marcal pose at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Spain's tennis player Garbine Muguruza poses at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Former soccer player Cafu, left, and Maria Cristina pose at the red carpet before the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

