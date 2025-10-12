Sports

Las Vegas Aces Vs Phoenix Mercury: A'ja Wilson Helps Aces Secure Third WNBA Title

A’ja Wilson put in work in the paint, getting bucket after bucket despite multiple defenders draped all over her. She got plenty of help from Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans. The trio started raining 3s early in the second quarter. The Las Vegas Aces — once again — were an offensive force in the WNBA Finals, and they were well on their way to their third championship in four seasons. They finished off a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury with a 97-86 victory on Friday night. Wilson had 31 points and nine rebounds while Gray and Jackie Young each scored 18 points. Five players scored in double figures. The Aces made quick work of the league’s first best-of-seven Finals. They scored 54 points in the first half and averaged more than 90 points per game in the series.

WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_A'ja Wilson
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy after defeating the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

2/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Becky Hammon
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, and A'ja Wilson (22) celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

3/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Mark Davis
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, center, holds up the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

4/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_ Aja Wilson
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center right, holds up her MVP trophy after Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix.

5/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Monique Akoa Makani
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

6/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Kahleah Copper
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) goes up to shoot over Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

7/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Nate Tibbetts
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts, center, is escorted off the court after being ejected during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Las Vegas Aces in Phoenix.

8/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Kahleah Copper
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

9/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Chelsea Gray
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives on Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

10/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_Aja Wilson
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

11/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_ Aja Wilson
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson prepares to score against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) and guard Kahleah Copper, center, during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

12/12
WNBA Finals Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Basketball game photos_DeWanna Bonner
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, right, fouls Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.

