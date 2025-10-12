Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy after defeating the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, and A'ja Wilson (22) celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, center, holds up the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center right, holds up her MVP trophy after Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) goes up to shoot over Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts, center, is escorted off the court after being ejected during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Las Vegas Aces in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives on Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson prepares to score against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) and guard Kahleah Copper, center, during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, right, fouls Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals in Phoenix.