Sports

Las Vegas Aces Vs Phoenix Mercury: A'ja Wilson Helps Aces Secure Third WNBA Title

A’ja Wilson put in work in the paint, getting bucket after bucket despite multiple defenders draped all over her. She got plenty of help from Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans. The trio started raining 3s early in the second quarter. The Las Vegas Aces — once again — were an offensive force in the WNBA Finals, and they were well on their way to their third championship in four seasons. They finished off a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury with a 97-86 victory on Friday night. Wilson had 31 points and nine rebounds while Gray and Jackie Young each scored 18 points. Five players scored in double figures. The Aces made quick work of the league’s first best-of-seven Finals. They scored 54 points in the first half and averaged more than 90 points per game in the series.