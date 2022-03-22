Lakshya Sen Breaks Into Top 10 Of BWF Badminton World Rankings

Days after playing his maiden All England Open Badminton Championships final, young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has achieved career-best 9th in the latest BWF rankings for the week 3/22/2022. (More Badminton News)

Sen, 20, had claimed a maiden bronze at the BWF World Championships and won the India Open title in January before finishing second best at both the German Open and All England Championships.

Sen jumped two spots in the latest ranking, and with 74,786 points, he is the highest-ranked Indian in the men's singles section. Kidambi Srikanth remains 12th with 69158 points. B Sai Praneeth is 19 with 59276 points.

"It's been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday vs Viktor but it wasn't meant to be," Sen wrote in a post shared on his Twitter handle.

Sen has pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament to get some rest after two weeks of gruelling badminton.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, who defeated Sen in the All England final, is the top-ranked men's singles player with 118579 points. Japan's Kento Momota (112210), Denmark's Anders Antonsen (98300) complete the top three.

In the women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is seventh with 90994 points. Saina Nehwal gained two spots and is now 23rd with 50457 points.

Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying leads the pack with 108800 points. Japan's Akane Yamaguchi (108749), China' Chen Yu Fei (102454), South Korea's An Seyoung (100253) and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara (95886) complete the top five. Spain's Carolina Marin, even with very limited action, is still six with 95800 points.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have gained a place to move to seventh place. But Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped a place to be ranked 20th in the women's doubles.