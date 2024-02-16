Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL 2024 Match

Live Streaming Details of Pakistan Super League 2024 match, Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United:

Which teams will play in the first match of the PSL 2024?

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will clash in the inaugural match of the ninth PSL season on Feb. 17, Saturday.

What time will the Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United match in PSL 2024 start?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match starts at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.