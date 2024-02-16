Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL 2024 Match

The new season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 kick-starts with defending champions Lahore Qalandars locking horns against two-time winners Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the Qalandars in the upcoming season and includes the likes of Abdullah Shafique, Dan Lawrence, Shai Hope, Rassie van der Dussen among the big names who could feature in the upcoming season.
As for the Islamabad United, Shadab Khan-led team too features some big names in the likes of Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Tymal Mills and Imad Wasim. Looking at the squad combinations of both sides, the PSL champions are loaded with bowling arsenal but Islamabad have pinch-hitters in their batting.
This year's PSL will be played in four different venues - Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas
Which teams will play in the first match of the PSL 2024?
Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will clash in the inaugural match of the ninth PSL season on Feb. 17, Saturday.
What time will the Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United match in PSL 2024 start?
The Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match starts at 8:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.