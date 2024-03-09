La Liga: Lamine Yamal Scores As Barcelona Beat Mallorca - In Pics

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, jumps for the ball with Mallorca's Matija Nastasic during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, duels for the ball with Mallorca's Antonio Raillo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Mallorca's Matija Nastasic, left, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Joao Cancelo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Vitor Roque, right, duels for the ball with Mallorca's Jose Manuel Copete during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan reacts after missing a chance to score during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, center, duels for the ball with Mallorca's Samu Costa, left, and Mallorca's Sergi Darder during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan duels for the ball with Mallorca's Sergi Darder during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Mallorca's Antonio Raillo, left, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Marc Guiu during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, front right, kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.