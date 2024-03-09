Sports

La Liga: Lamine Yamal Scores As Barcelona Beat Mallorca - In Pics

Teenager Lamine Yamal curled in a second-half goal to grab Barcelona a 1-0 win over Mallorca at home on Friday, lifting the defending Spanish league champions into second place. Yamal’s exquisite shot from just inside the corner of the area for the 73rd-minute goal salvaged an otherwise lackluster Barcelona from a second straight draw. It was the 16-year-old Yamal’s sixth goal across all competitions in his first full season with Barcelona. He’s set several milestones for his young age, such as the youngest player to debut and to score in the Spanish league, to score for Spain, and to start in the Champions League. Coach Xavi Hernández kept Robert Lewadowski on the bench until the final half hour, resting him before Tuesday’s Champions League match against Napoli to see which advances to the quarterfinals. Their first game in Italy ended 1-1. Barcelona moved two points ahead of Girona before it hosts Osasuna on Saturday. Leader Real Madrid is five points clear of Barcelona before hosting Celta Vigo on Sunday.