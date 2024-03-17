Sports

La Liga: Vinicius Junior Scores Twice As Real Madrid Beat Osasuna 4-2 - In Pics

Vinicius Junior netted a brace to send Real Madrid 10 points clear at the top of the La Liga standings with a 4-2 win over Osasuna. The Brazil forward, who was this week subjected to more racist abuse from rival fans, leading to his club filing a complaint with the Spanish legal authorities, opened the scoring in the fourth minute but the league leaders were pegged back almost immediately by Ante Budimir. Dani Carvajal restored Madrid’s lead in the 18th minute following some neat work inside the area by Federico Valverde and second-half goals from Brahim Diaz, and Vinicius sealed the win before Iker Munoz’s late consolation for the hosts.

March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Nacho, from left, Vinicius Junior, and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Osasuna's goalkeeper Sergio Herrera saves a shot by Real Madrid's Rodrygo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, right, celebrates with teammate Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Real Madrid's David Alaba is fouled by Osasuna's Lucas Torrom during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior lies on the ground during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Osasuna's Ante Budimir scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Osasuna's Ante Budimir, right, celebrates with teammate Johan Mojica, second right, after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

