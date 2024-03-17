Real Madrid's Nacho, from left, Vinicius Junior, and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Osasuna's goalkeeper Sergio Herrera saves a shot by Real Madrid's Rodrygo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, right, celebrates with teammate Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Real Madrid's David Alaba is fouled by Osasuna's Lucas Torrom during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior lies on the ground during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain
Osasuna's Ante Budimir scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Osasuna's Ante Budimir, right, celebrates with teammate Johan Mojica, second right, after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.