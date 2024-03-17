Sports

La Liga: Vinicius Junior Scores Twice As Real Madrid Beat Osasuna 4-2 - In Pics

Vinicius Junior netted a brace to send Real Madrid 10 points clear at the top of the La Liga standings with a 4-2 win over Osasuna. The Brazil forward, who was this week subjected to more racist abuse from rival fans, leading to his club filing a complaint with the Spanish legal authorities, opened the scoring in the fourth minute but the league leaders were pegged back almost immediately by Ante Budimir. Dani Carvajal restored Madrid’s lead in the 18th minute following some neat work inside the area by Federico Valverde and second-half goals from Brahim Diaz, and Vinicius sealed the win before Iker Munoz’s late consolation for the hosts.