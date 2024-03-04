Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Play Out 0-0 Draw With Athletic Bilbao - In Pics

Barcelona were unable to press home the advantage of Real Madrid’s stumble in La Liga 2023-24. The defending champions were held to a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Monday (March 4, 2024). The Catalan club missed its chance to make up ground on league leaders Madrid, who drew 2-2 at Valencia earlier. Madrid stayed eight points ahead of third-placed Barcelona, who lost two of their top players owing to injuries with Pedri and Frenkie De Jong having to be replaced before half-time in Bilbao. It was an even match at San Mames Stadium, with each team having only two attempts on target. Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski had some of the most significant chances for Barcelona.

March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Athletic Bilbao's Oscar de Marcos, front, duels for the ball with Barcelona's Joao Cancelo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Unai Simon, left, makes a save in front of Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, center, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, right, jumps for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Barcelona's Raphinha, right, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski react during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Barcelona's Raphinha, left, duels for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez, right, and Athletic Bilbao's Dani Garcia during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez gives instructions to his players during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Barcelona's Joao Cancelo, front, duels for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Benat Prados during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Barcelona's Joao Cancelo, left, duels for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Athletic Bilbao's Unai Gomez, center, duels for the ball with Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.


