La Liga: Barcelona Play Out 0-0 Draw With Athletic Bilbao - In Pics

Barcelona were unable to press home the advantage of Real Madrid’s stumble in La Liga 2023-24. The defending champions were held to a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Monday (March 4, 2024). The Catalan club missed its chance to make up ground on league leaders Madrid, who drew 2-2 at Valencia earlier. Madrid stayed eight points ahead of third-placed Barcelona, who lost two of their top players owing to injuries with Pedri and Frenkie De Jong having to be replaced before half-time in Bilbao. It was an even match at San Mames Stadium, with each team having only two attempts on target. Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski had some of the most significant chances for Barcelona.