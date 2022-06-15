Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Kirin Cup 2022: Tunisia Beat Japan To Win Maiden Title

Both Tunisia and Japan are going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Tunisia are in Group D, while Japan are in Group E.

Tunisian players celebrate after winning the Kirin Challenge Cup 2022 in Suita, Japan, June 14, 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:49 am

Three World Cup-bound teams won friendly matches in Asia on Tuesday, with Tunisia beating Japan 3-0, Ghana defeating Chile 3-1 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, and South Korea topping Egypt 4-1. (More Football News)

Tunisia went ahead on a penalty by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane in the 55th minute. Ferjani Sassi scored in the 76th and Issam Jebali added the other three minutes into stoppage time in Osaka.

The victory allowed Tunisia to claim the Kirin Challenge Cup. Last week, Tunisia defeated Chile 2-0 to advance to the match against Japan. The host Japanese beat Ghana 4-1. Those matches were played in the western city of Kobe.

Japan has also qualified for the World Cup, which opens on Nov. 21 in Qatar.

It was Japan’s third preparation match for the World Cup in eight days. The national team lost to Brazil 1-0 on June 6 at the National Stadium — the main venue for last year’s Tokyo Olympics — on a 77th-minute penalty by Neymar.

South Korea played Egypt in Seoul.

