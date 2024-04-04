Sports

Kapil Dev, Amit Luthra Attend Golf Foundation's Fundraiser Tournament - In Pics

The Golf Foundation (TGF) has successfully concluded its 15th Invitational Fundraiser Tournament at the prestigious Delhi Golf Club. The event aimed to support TGF's mission of nurturing young golf talent from underprivileged backgrounds. The tournaments saw enthusiastic participation from golf enthusiasts who came together to contribute towards fostering promising golf talent across India. The occasion was graced by distinguished guests, including Kapil Dev, the iconic former 1983 World Cup-winning Captain cricketer, Ms Nandini Gupta, Miss India World 2023, Brijinder Singh, IGU President, and other noteworthy guests.

Golf Foundation's Fundraiser Tournament | Photo: Golf Foundation

Kapil Dev speaking at the Golf Foundation's fundraiser tournament.

1983 Cricket World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev playing golf.

Multiple-time National Golf Champion, Asian Games Gold Medallist, and Arjuna Awardee Golfer Amit Luthra in action.

Kapil Dev in conversation with Amit Luthra.

Amit Luthra and Kapil Dev posing for a photo.

Kapil Dev posing for a photo with the young players of the Golf Foundation.

Arjuna Awardee Golfer Amit Luthra with Nandini Gupta, Miss India World 2023, Brijinder Singh, IGU President, and other noteworthy guests.

