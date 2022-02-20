James Faulkner Banned From Pakistan Super League For Life Following Payment Brawl

Following the payment issue that led to James Faulkner leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 mid-way, the Pakistan Cricket Board has revealed their side of the story, giving a detail of what happened. The apex cricket governing body of Pakistan also banned Faulkner from PSL for life for his “reprehensible behaviour”. (More Cricket News)

PCB said that 70 percent of Faulkner’s fee as per the contract was transferred in December last year to an offshore United Kingdom bank account, details of which was confirmed by his agent. The body added that the receipt of the payment was also acknowledged by the Australian all-rounder.

However, in January this year, Faulkner’s agent sent revised banking details of the player’s onshore account in Australia and asked the money to be transferred in the account, said PCB, stating that it was not possible as the 70 percent amount was already transferred to Faulkner, while the remaining 30 percent could have been transferred only after the 40 days of the completion of the ongoing PSL season.

“In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice,” said PCB.

“The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Mr Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Mr Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed,” it added.

PCB also said that Faulkner "deliberately" damaged hotel’s property where he was staying ahead of his departure on Saturday morning and had to pay for the loss.

“In wake of the above, and taking serious note of Mr James Faulkner’s gross misconduct … it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future Pakistan Super League events,” PCB concluded.