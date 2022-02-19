Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Pakistan Super League 2022: 'Cheated' James Faulkner Slams Pakistan Cricket Board Of Lying, Quits

James Faulkner abruptly left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) citing payment disputes, though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the allegation.

Pakistan Super League 2022: 'Cheated' James Faulkner Slams Pakistan Cricket Board Of Lying, Quits
James Faulkner played six Pakistan Super League games this 2022 season. Courtesy: Twitter

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:13 pm

In a sensation development Saturday, Australian cricketer James Faulkner accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of lying then left the PSL 2022 abruptly over payment disputes. (More Cricket News)

Faulkner, 31, took to Twitter and wrote: "I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

Faulkner did not play the last three games of his Quetta Gladiators franchise. He added: "It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position."

According to ESPNcricinfo, Faulkner had been negotiating with the PCB over the due payments. On Friday, he was reportedly involved in a heated argument, and he threw his bat and helmet from the lobby floor balcony onto a chandelier before leaving for the airport.

The PCB issued a statement saying they had "regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations" and that the board would shortly release a detailed statement.

Quetta Gladiators are currently fifth in the six-team PSL points table with six. They have won three and lost six in nine matches so far. They play Karachi Kings in their final league match on Sunday.

Faulkner, a left-arm pacer, played six PSL games this season, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs. He has so far played one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia.

He last played an international match in an ODI against India on October 1, 2017.
 

