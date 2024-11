Sports

Jake Paul Dominates GOAT Mike Tyson In One-Sided Bout, Wins Unanimous Decision

Jake Paul claimed a dominant victory over Mike Tyson in the highly anticipated boxing match of 2024, winning by unanimous decision with scores of 79-73 across the board. Held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the fight saw Paul dominate from start to finish, using his youth and speed to outclass the 58-year-old Tyson. Despite Tyson's determination and legendary status, Paul’s sharp jabs and calculated strikes left little doubt. The bout went the full eight rounds, but Tyson struggled to keep pace, with one judge scoring it 80-72 and two seeing it as a 79-73 win for Paul. Fans were left disappointed by the one-sided nature of the contest, with many leaving the stadium early.