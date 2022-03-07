Monday, Mar 07, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan To Win League Winners Shield, Qualify For AFC Champions League

Ritwik Das scored the lone goal in the final league match of Indian Super League 2021-22 to give Jamshedpur FC the win against ATK Mohun.

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan To Win League Winners Shield, Qualify For AFC Champions League
ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna and Jamshedpur FC's Peter Hartley in action during their ISL match. Photo: Indian Super League

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 9:49 pm

Jamshedpur FC produced a clinical performance to beat ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal in the final league match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday at Fatorda Stadium, Margao in Goa. (More Football News)

Ritwik Das scored the all-important goal in the 56th minute against a dominant ATK Mohun Bagan side to seal the deal for Jamshedpur FC.

Here's how the 25-year-old midfielder scored the goal:

The win helped Jamshedpur top the ISL 2021-22 league with 43 points, a record in the league's history, and also win the League Winners Shield and earned a direct spot in the AFC Champions League.

ATK Mohun Bagan, the most successful side in ISL, needed a two-goal margin to upstage Jamshedpur.

But despite their dominant possession, the three-time champions could hit the target only twice. Juan Ferrando's side finished the league stage third with 37 points. Last season, they missed out on the 'Shield' despite finishing the league stage on equal points with eventual winners Mumbai City.

In the two-legged ISL 2021-22 semis, Jamshedpur FC will play fourth-place Kerala Blasters while ATK Mohun Bagan will face second-place Hyderabad FC.

The first-leg semi-finals will be held on March 11 and March 12. The second legs are scheduled for March 15 and March 16. The final will be played on March 20.

ISL 2021-22 semi-finals and the final will can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the ISL will be on available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV.

More to follow...

