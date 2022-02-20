Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Stars As Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa

Hyderabad FC, with 32 points from 17 matches, lead the Indian Super League 2021-22 table. FC Goa are ninth with 18 points from 18 matches.

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Stars As Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa
Hyderabad FC players celebrate a Bartholomew Ogbeche goal against FC Goa. Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 12:30 am

Hyderabad FC produced a steely performance on Saturday to show their title credentials once again. A 3-2 win against FC Goa in the 95th match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 means that Hyderabad continue to lead the points table with few rounds remaining in India's premier football league. (More Football News)

Hyderabad lost the top spot to ATK Mohun Bagan for a brief period on Saturday with the ISL hosting a rescheduled match between the three-time champions and their bitter rivals Kerala Blasters in the early kick-off.

But the day ended as it began for Hyderabad even as FC Goa pushed them until the end. A brace from Bartholomew Ogbeche and a goal from Joao Victor saw Hyderabad seal a big win. As for Derrick Pereira’s Gaurs, it was a second successive defeat that keeps them in the ninth position.

FC Goa started brightly but survived an early scare when Makan Chote tripped Nikhil Poojary who was darting towards the goal. The youngster escaped with a yellow card as the HFC players argued for a stricter punishment.  The breakthrough came from Ogbeche (25’), who scored his 15th goal of the season with a precise header from Asish Rai’s cross. But it took just ten minutes for Goa to hit back, with Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (35’) producing a clinical finish in the bottom left corner, after pouncing on a scrumptious through ball from Alberto Noguera.

However, Ogbeche (41’) regained the lead for his team with his 16th goal of the season, a personal record. It was also the 51st goal in the all-time records for the Nigerian, which takes him above Sunil Chhetri and helped the Nizams go into the halftime break with a slender 2-1 lead.

The second half saw the Gaurs push with intent for the equaliser. Princeton Rebello came close with a volley that went narrowly past the target from long range.

But the Nizams increased the lead with a goal from skipper Joao Victor (70’), against the run of play, with a long ranger. Two minutes later, Devendra Murgaonkar (73’) scored with a seething header, justifying his appearance from the bench.

The final stages of the match saw masterful defending from Hyderabad. The defensive line was particularly disciplined, a characteristic of Manolo Marquez’s men.

Five minutes were added but they were not enough for the Gaurs as HFC took all three points and reached the top of the table.

Hyderabad FC play fellow top-four contenders Kerala Blasters FC in their next fixture at the Athletic Stadium on Wednesday whereas FC Goa will look to spoil Mumbai City FC’s quest for playoffs qualification at the same venue on Saturday.

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League Hyderabad FC Vs FC Goa Indian Football Hyderabad FC FC Goa Jorge Ortiz Mendoza  Bartholomew Ogbeche Jorge Ortiz Mendoza Joao Victor  Devendra Murgaonkar Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 2022 Cricket Matches

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 2022 Cricket Matches

If Digital India Has To Progress, Online Gaming Industry Needs Corrections Not Penalties

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Escape With Draw After Adrian Luna Double For Kerala Blasters

Beijing Winter Olympics: Wind Creates Full-blown Mess On Penultimate Day

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara Out For Duck As Mumbai Enforce Follow-on On Saurashtra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal