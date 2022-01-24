ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC Play Out Goalless Draw

Former champions ATK Mohun Bagan played out a thrilling, yet goalless draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the PJN Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)

Both goalkeepers, Amrinder and Arshdeep Singh emerged unbelievably unscathed as ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha settled for 1 0-0 draw in Fatorda, Goa.

Maintaining their positions on the ISL 2021-22 league table -- 6th and 7th respectively -- Odisha now have 17 points while the Mariners have 16, having played two games less. Interestingly, ATK Mohun Bagan face arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on January 29.

ATK Mohun Bagan never looked like they were out of action for a while, being on the front foot from the word go. Roy Krishna showed early intentions with a drive from close but the angle was too acute as Arshdeep Singh saved it without any fuss.

Liston Colaco let fly a long ranger soon after as ATKMB bossed the game. Victor Mongil then had to put his body on the line to keep a David Williams piledriver at bay as the ball went out for a corner. It was a stunning block from Mongil as Odisha lived to fight another day.

Colaco put his laces through the ball from distance but it went just over as the Mariners kept coming at Odisha. Krishna was dealt with again by Mongil as he cut the Fijian's angle.

Colaco missed from close just before the half-hour mark and again forced Arshdeep into a brilliant save later. The halftime whistle brought an end to an exhibition of attacks from ATKMB as the Odisha defence breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Spanish defender Hector Rodas was replaced by Nikhil Prabhu for Odisha during the break. Then, Ashutosh Mehta had almost turned villain after giving away a cheap freekick right away to Odisha after the change of ends. But Isaac Vanmalsawma's attempt was parried off by an alert Amrinder Singh.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga picked Odisha up, who looked the better side. His combination with Javi Hernandez kept Bagan on their toes but they were profligate. Prabir Das was brought in for Roy Krishna at the hour mark.

Odisha FC star Javi Hernandez carved out a couple of chances against his former side on either side of the cooling break.

First, he hit the side netting which followed a sketchy clearance from a corner. Then, he found the back of the net, but it was ruled offside.

Odisha tested Bagan's resolve in the dying moments of the game with a barrage of attempts but Amrinder Singh stood his ground, maintaining a clean sheet before the all-important derby next weekend. Odisha take on Hyderabad on Thursday.