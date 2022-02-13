IPL Auction 2022: Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan Go Unsold On Day 2

The Day 2 of IPL 2022 auction had a surprised start as Eoin Morgan went unsold. The former Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper had set a base price of INR 1.50 crores, but he failed to attract bidders on second and last day of the auction. (More Cricket News)

Notably, Morgan had taken over the captaincy of KKR from Dinesh Karthik in the 2020 season of IPL and continued leading the side in the following edition. Under Morgan's leadership, KKR had entered the final of IPL 2021 where they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs.

However, when it came to retentions KKR retained Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as the two foreign picks, while Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy were there rest two retained players.

Russell was kept for INR 12 crores, while Narine got INR 6 crores. On the other hand, Chakravarthy and Venkatesh fetched INR 8 crores each.

Meanwhile, Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and other England batter Dawid Malan also failed to get a contract.