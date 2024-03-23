IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood Stars, Singers Lighten The Inauguration With Dazzling Performances

A replica of the IPL trophy during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Music composer AR Rahman performs during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament before the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings supporters cheer during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.