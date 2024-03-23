Sports

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood Stars, Singers Lighten The Inauguration With Dazzling Performances

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff delivered a power-packed performance for the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening ceremony on Friday. Apart from them, musical great AR Rahman and famous singer Sonu Nigam enthralled the audience with melodic and patriotic songs. Singers Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, and others joined AR Rahman on stage during the opening ceremony. After that, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad presented the IPL trophy on the stage in the presence of BCCI officials and these performers.