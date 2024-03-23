Sports

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood Stars, Singers Lighten The Inauguration With Dazzling Performances

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff delivered a power-packed performance for the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening ceremony on Friday. Apart from them, musical great AR Rahman and famous singer Sonu Nigam enthralled the audience with melodic and patriotic songs. Singers Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, and others joined AR Rahman on stage during the opening ceremony. After that, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad presented the IPL trophy on the stage in the presence of BCCI officials and these performers.

23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

A replica of the IPL trophy during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Music composer AR Rahman performs during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament before the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament before the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff ride a motorcycle as they perform during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament before the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Music composer AR Rahman performs with his team during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament before the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai Super Kings supporters cheer during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

