IPL 2022, PBKS Vs LSG: Krunal Pandya Unhappy After Deepak Hooda Falls Short Of Crease - Watch

The incident took place in the 42nd match of IPL 2022 being played between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at MCA, Pune.

Deepak Hooda got run out after scoring 34 off 28 balls in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match on Friday. IPL

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:37 pm

Keeping all the off-field issues aside, old-rivals Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have been playing together for the Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League 2022. Earlier, the duo, who don't share a great history, were seen hugging each other during LSG’s campaign opener against Gujarat Titans last month.

However, the most recent video of the two players shows Krunal Pandya being unhappy with Deepak Hooda. The incident took place in the 42nd match of IPL 2022 being played between LSG and Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday night.

PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG lost KL Rahul when the team’s score was only 13. Deepak Hooda came in next and stitched an 85-run stand with Quinton de Kock for the second wicket before the southpaw got out on his individual 46. This is when Krunal Pandya joined Hooda at the middle as LSG looked to rebuild their innings.

On the third ball of the 14th over, Krunal played a shot on the deep square leg and asked Hooda for a couple. Things didn’t go according to the plan of the two batters as Jonny Bairtsow’s throw hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end and a lazy Hooda, who was not expecting the ball to come to his end, was found short of his crease. Krunal Pandya was visibly unhappy with Hooda over the wicket but the loss was done by then.

Watch the video here:

A set batter Hooda walked out after scoring 34 off 28. Four balls later, Krunal also followed him to the dugout on a run-a-ball 7.

