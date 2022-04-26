IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's 'Unbelievable' Batting Floors Kevin Pietersen

Jos Buttler is now the byword for batting brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Rajasthan Royals opener has hit three centuries and with 491 runs, at an astounding average of 81.83, is the leading scorer so far after 38 matches. And rightly, he has earned praise from fans and pundits.

Ahead of Tuesday's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in Pune, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has backed Buttler to continue his sensational run in IPL 2022.

"We are running out of adjectives and superlatives. The IPL is made incredible by the innings like these," Pietersen said on 'Star Sports'. "The spectators love this, we love this, everybody in the studio loved this. I mean some of the shots he played you can't buy them. You can't practice that (because) no one sells it."

Buttler, 31, was one of the three players retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. And the Englishman has repaid the former IPL champions' faith with match-winning knocks.

The wicketkeeper-batter started the season with a modest 35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, then hit IPL 2022's first century against Mumbai. It was followed by an unbeaten 70. But he failed to convert a good start against Lucknow Super Giants, making only 13.

He then hit 54 vs Gujarat Titans, 103 vs Kolkata Knight Riders and 116 vs Delhi Capitals. And tonight, he can equal Virat Kohli's most centuries (four in 2016) in a single season with a ton against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Talking about Buttler's talent, Pietersen said that "when he starts to strike like that sometimes you've just got to say you know what, this guy is so good. He took his time and capitalised."

Jos Buttler also leads both the sixes and fours charts with 32 and 41 respectively. In the match, he hit nine sixes and as many fours.

"Jos did an unbelievable job against Delhi Capitals (in the previous game). I am sure he'll continue to do so because when you're in this kind of form in the tournament, you'll just bat and bat and bat, especially when the wickets are this good," Pietersen added. "So, I don't expect him to change the way he plays.

With five wins from seven matches, Rajasthan Royals are third in IPL 2022 points table.