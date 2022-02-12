A sudden and unfortunate incident happened during the IPL 2022 auction. Notably, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades suddenly collapsed on the floor when the bidding war on for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Saturday.

The organizers stopped the event immediately due to the health emergency. During the bidding war for Hasaranga, auctioneer Edmeades fell on the ground abruptly. Every auctioneer, who was present at the spot, was shocked with the visuals while the cameraperson also moved his camera to the side and found Edmeades lying on the floor with his stomach facing the base.

Based on the available visuals, it seemed that Edmeades was unconscious when lying on the floor.

According to latest update, Edmeades’ health has improved and he is feeling good.