Sports

Pacers 111-110 Thunder, NBA Finals Game 1: Haliburton Scores Last-Minute Winner

Tyrese Haliburton scored a game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to secure a dramatic 111-110 win for the Indiana Pacers against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, 5 June. The Pacers were down by 15 points in the fourth quarter, but a terrific final rally gave them the lead in the final seconds, as well as the crucial win over the finals favourites.