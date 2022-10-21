Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Indian Super League: FC Goa Beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0

FC Goa are now top of the Indian Super League table with two wins out of two.

Noah Wail Sadaoui scored FC Goa's second goal to hand them the top spot in the ISL Table.
Noah Wail Sadaoui scored FC Goa's second goal to hand them the top spot in the ISL Table. FC Goa Twitter

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 10:40 pm

FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match, on Friday. (More Football News)

The Goan side went ahead in the 10th minute through Redeem Tlang's header from a Noah Wail Sadaoui cross and they led 1-0 at half time. Chennaiyin created chances in the second session but failed to find the opposition net. 

Rahim Ali wasted a great opportunity when his shot sailed over the crossbar. FC Goa took the game out of the home team's reach in the stoppage time. 

First goal provider Sadaoui turned into a scorer as he slotted the ball home to give FC Goa a 2-0 lead.

