IPL 2024: Andre Russell, Harshit Rana Help KKR Beat SRH In Thriller - In Pics

Harshit Rana’s superb final over and Andre Russell’s power-packed half-centiry helped Kolkata Knight Riders overcome Heinrich Klaasen’s six-hitting spree and notch up a tense four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 23). Klaassen almost turned the match on its head with a 29-ball 63 in which he moussed eight sixes without a single four. SRH bravely chased KKR’s imposing 208/7, which was built around Russell’s (64, 25b) and Phil Salt’s 54 (40b), but could only make 204 for seven. Needing 13 off the last over, KKR gambled with rookie pacer Rana and he was hammered for seven runs off the first two balls. But first he dismissed Shahabaz and then Klaassen off his penultimate delivery, which came through a superb backward diving catch by Suyash Sharma, to give the local side a fantastic win.