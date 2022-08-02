Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals in the women's 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi and Botha too fell from her bike.

Horrible accident involving Indian cyclist Meenakshi at the Velodrome. Hope she’s ok! #CommonwealthGames #B2022 pic.twitter.com/o0i4CE7M82 — Sahil Oberoi (@SahilOberoi1) August 1, 2022

Bryony Botha of New Zealand, left, tumbles over Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women's 10km scratch race final. AP Photo

Meenakshi of India and Bryony Botha of New Zealand crashed at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Aug. 1, 2022. AP Photo

Bryony Botha of New Zealand, left, lands after tumbling over Meenakshi of India. AP Photo

India's Meenakshi lies in pain after crashing during the Women's Keirin finals. AP Photo

Meenakshi is stretchered away after the crash. AP Photo

Soon after accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

The race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt.

England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has going viral on social media.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.