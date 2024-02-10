Sheoran, the country's top quartermiler at one time, had won women's 400m gold in the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar. But a doping offence committed in 2018 resulted to her stripping of that gold as her results from August 2018 to November 2018 were struck off.

She also ran in the 2016 Rio Olympics in 400m and women's 4x400m relay.

"Yes, the athlete in question is Nirmala Sheoran. She (Nirmala in NADA website) is the same athlete (as Nirmala Sheoran). It's an out of competition test and her sample was taken in Jaipur," an athletics team source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.