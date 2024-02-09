While the Indian women's hockey team's FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign goes from bad to worse, with three defeats on the trot, it is time now for their male counterparts to take the field and kick-start a hopefully better campaign. Their first challenge is against Spain, whom they will face on February 10 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)

You can expect Harmanpreet Singh and Co to put up a stronger show than Savita Punia's team so far, considering the former's pedigree and recent results. The third-ranked men's team is coming into this tournament after travelling to South Africa, where it played three friendly matches against France and the Netherlands and one official match against hosts South Africa.