India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh blocks Ireland's Jeremy Duncan to make a save during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, left, and Ireland's Peter Brown fight for the ball during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Ireland's Sean Murray, right, and India's Hardik Singh fight for the ball during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Vivek Sagar Prasad (32) dribbles during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Mandeep Singh (11) during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.