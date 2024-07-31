Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat IRE To Consolidate Position - In Pics

Reigning bronze medallist India beat Ireland 2-0 to consolidate their position in the tough Pool B of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 19th minutes) scored a brace for India, converting a penalty stroke and then a penalty corner to hand his side the crucial win. India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener before securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina. They will next play reigning Olympic champions Belgium on Thursday before finishing their pool engagements against the mighty Australia on Friday.