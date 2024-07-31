Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat IRE To Consolidate Position - In Pics

Reigning bronze medallist India beat Ireland 2-0 to consolidate their position in the tough Pool B of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 19th minutes) scored a brace for India, converting a penalty stroke and then a penalty corner to hand his side the crucial win. India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener before securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina. They will next play reigning Olympic champions Belgium on Thursday before finishing their pool engagements against the mighty Australia on Friday.

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring India's second goal | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

2/8
Sreejesh make a save during match against Ireland
Sreejesh make a save during match against Ireland | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh blocks Ireland's Jeremy Duncan to make a save during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

3/8
Harmanpreet Singh and Peter Brown fight for the ball
Harmanpreet Singh and Peter Brown fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harmanpreet Singh, left, and Ireland's Peter Brown fight for the ball during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

4/8
Sean Murray and Hardik Singh fight for the ball
Sean Murray and Hardik Singh fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Ireland's Sean Murray, right, and India's Hardik Singh fight for the ball during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

5/8
Vivek Sagar Prasad dribbles during match between India and Ireland
Vivek Sagar Prasad dribbles during match between India and Ireland | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Vivek Sagar Prasad (32) dribbles during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

6/8
Hockey Pool B match between India and Ireland
Hockey Pool B match between India and Ireland | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Mandeep Singh (11) during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

7/8
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

8/8
Indias Harmanpreet Singh
India's Harmanpreet Singh | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

