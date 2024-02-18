It was all too easy, in the end. All and sundry had expected the English team to forge a valiant Bazball-fuelled fightback on Day 4. But India showed exactly why they are inarguably the most dangerous Test side at home currently, with a 434-run walloping of Ben Stokes' men in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The win was India's biggest-ever in terms of runs in Test history. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

There were multiple protagonists in this resounding win -- Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets in the first innings to stem the English batting riposte, and help attain a decisive 126-run lead. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries to lift the home team from a spot of bother at 33/3 in the first essay. Sarfaraz Khan scored half-centuries in both innings of his debut outing, and Jadeja combined with Kuldeep Yadav to spin out the visitors' top and middle-order.