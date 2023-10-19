India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls In ODIs After Six Years - Watch

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli was seen bowling for the first time in ODIs since 2017 in their World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune.

Outlook Sports Desk UPDATED 19 Oct 2023 3:46 pm

India are currently facing Bangladesh in the match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. During the 9th over, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya fell to the ground after trying to stop a boundary off Litton Das' bat. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Preview)

A physio was called on the field to treat Pandya. Despite the all-rounder standing on his feet, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli advised him to walk off the field. Later, Rohit handed over the ball to Virat to complete the over amid a huge cheer from the crowd.

Virat was last seen rolling his arm in the ODIs back in 2017 agains Sri Lanka in Colombo.



Earlier, Bangladesh stand-in-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against India. Star all-rounder and skipper Shakib was ruled out of the game due to a quad injury.

While India named an unchanged team, Hasan Mahmud was brought into the Bangladesh side in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

(With PTI inputs)