India Vs Australia, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leads His Men Into Semifinals - In Pics

A glorious 41-ball 92 from India skipper Rohit Sharma laid the foundation of another victory of his team at the T20 World Cup as the Men In Blue defeated Australia in the last Super 8 game of both these teams in the tournament. Rohit's innings propelled India to a massive total of 205 which was then comfortably defended by Indian bowlers led by Kuldeep Yadav who picked two wickets and Arshdeep Singh who picked three. The win confirmed a semifinal spot for India while Australia's fate hangs in the balance.