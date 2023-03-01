Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1 Lunch: Australian Spinners Reduce India To 84/7

Home Sports

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1 Lunch: Australian Spinners Reduce India To 84/7

Indian batters find themselves in a dissaray as they find themselves reduced to 84 for the loss of seven wickets on the first day of the 3rd Test match in Indore.

Indian batting could not stand up to the might of the Australian spinners.
Indian batting could not stand up to the might of the Australian spinners. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 11:56 am

India were reduced to 84 for seven by Australia at lunch on the opening day of the third Test here at Indore on Wednesday. (More Cricket News | Match Scorecard)

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

At the break, Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) were at the crease.

Related stories

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test Preview: Team India Look To Seal World Test Championship Final Spot, Oz Seek Redemption

Michael Kasprowicz Advises Australia To Play Three Pacers In Indore

India Vs Australia: Aussies Relying Too Much On Smith, Labuschange, Says Glenn McGrath

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (3/14) and Nathan Lyon (3/23) picked up three wickets each for Australia on a turning pitch.

Brief Scores: 
India 1st Innings: 84 for 7 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 3/14, Nathan Lyon 3/23).

Tags

Sports Australia National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Steve Smith Cricket Test Cricket Nathan Lyon Matthew Kuhnemann
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read