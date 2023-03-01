India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1 Lunch: Australian Spinners Reduce India To 84/7

India were reduced to 84 for seven by Australia at lunch on the opening day of the third Test here at Indore on Wednesday. (More Cricket News | Match Scorecard)

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

At the break, Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) were at the crease.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (3/14) and Nathan Lyon (3/23) picked up three wickets each for Australia on a turning pitch.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 84 for 7 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 3/14, Nathan Lyon 3/23).