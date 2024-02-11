Australia captain Hugh Weibgen won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the final of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on Sunday. India are unchanged, while the Aussies have made one change. (IND Vs AUS Live Blog | More Cricket News)
This is India's fifth successive and ninth appearance in the title clash. Australia, the three-time champions, are playing their sixth tournament final. Undefeated, both India and Australia are meeting in the final for the third time. India U-19 were victorious in the 2012 and 2018 finals.
India are looking for a record-extending sixth ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup title, while Australia are going for a rare quadruple of ICC titles. The Aussie senior men's team defeated India in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and ODI Cricket World Cup, while the women won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on South African soil after defeating the hosts.
Playing XIs
India U-19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey.
Australia U-19: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.
Squads
India U-19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan.
Australia U-19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor.